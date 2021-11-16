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BIDEN WORK MANDATE HALTED: FIFTH CIRCUT COURT CALLS MANDATE "FATALLY FLAWED"
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41 views • November 16, 2021
Fifth Circuit Court halts the Biden/OSHA vaccine mandate for all companies over 100 employees! Stew sits down with Dr. Jane Ruby to discuss this amazing win for freedom.
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