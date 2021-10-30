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😔Stressed? Sick? Depressed? Here's a message of HOPE for you! 😇
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11 views • October 30, 2021
Put all your worries on the Lord - He will take care of you.
Give yourself fully to Christ, and watch as He works miracles in your life!
🙏 I pray for your healing and renewal of spirit, and for Him to revitalize and renew your spirit with joy and peace 🙏
💗 May the Lord Bless you all 💗
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✝️ Jesus saith unto him, "I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” -John 14:6 ✝️
-John 14:6
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🎵 Music - Orchestralis - "Experimental Ethereal Dreamy Choir", "Slow Cinematic Strings"
➡️ Mirrors -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7R0ZdqIaJs
Give yourself fully to Christ, and watch as He works miracles in your life!
🙏 I pray for your healing and renewal of spirit, and for Him to revitalize and renew your spirit with joy and peace 🙏
💗 May the Lord Bless you all 💗
-------------------------------------------------
✝️ Jesus saith unto him, "I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” -John 14:6 ✝️
-John 14:6
-------------------------------------------------
🎵 Music - Orchestralis - "Experimental Ethereal Dreamy Choir", "Slow Cinematic Strings"
➡️ Mirrors -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7R0ZdqIaJs
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