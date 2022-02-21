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Canada Police Reclaim Capital Ottawa After Weeks-Long Truckers' Protests
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120 views • February 21, 2022
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With over 190 people arrested, the Canadian Police have reclaimed the capital city Ottawa from the protesting truckers. Demonstrators had used hundreds of trucks and vehicles to block the city since 28 January, 2022.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHd5d7yHaVI
With over 190 people arrested, the Canadian Police have reclaimed the capital city Ottawa from the protesting truckers. Demonstrators had used hundreds of trucks and vehicles to block the city since 28 January, 2022.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHd5d7yHaVI
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