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EXCLUSIVE: Covid Vaccine Patent Warned of "Deliberate Coronavirus Release" 9 Month's Before COVID-19 (mirrored)
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383 views • September 09, 2020
EXCLUSIVE: Covid Vaccine Patent Warned of "Deliberate Coronavirus Release" 9 Month's Before COVID-19 (mirrored)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Ben Swann at:-
https://youtu.be/msykwjpwG6Q
Newly unearthed documents from Moderna Pharmaceuticals Covid patent application include a claim of concern about a "deliberate release of SARS coronavirus" 9 months before the official emergence of Covid-19. In addition, it turns out that Moderna may not have the legal right to even release its vaccine in the next few weeks because the company appears to be infringing on an exisiting patent for the core technology. Is this why Moderna's executives are selling their stock?
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Mirrored from You Tube channel Ben Swann at:-
https://youtu.be/msykwjpwG6Q
Newly unearthed documents from Moderna Pharmaceuticals Covid patent application include a claim of concern about a "deliberate release of SARS coronavirus" 9 months before the official emergence of Covid-19. In addition, it turns out that Moderna may not have the legal right to even release its vaccine in the next few weeks because the company appears to be infringing on an exisiting patent for the core technology. Is this why Moderna's executives are selling their stock?
Check out our sponsor ISE.Media
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
ISE.Media https://ISE.Media
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
#benswann
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