Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ABC mourns the sudden passing of Dax Tejera(37)
258 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 16 hours ago |
Shop now

I don't know if he was injected.

I read he died of a heart attack.
I also read somewhere on Twitter that ABC is part of Disney and that Disney had a vaccine mandate.I'm not sure about that.

Beloved father, husband and colleague Dax Tejera, executive producer of "The Week with George Stephanopoulos," died suddenly Friday, leaving the ABC family "shocked and hurt."

Source:
https://abcnews.go.com/WNT/video/abc-mourns-passing-dax-tejera-95801366


Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

Keywords
abcdied suddenlydax tejera

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket