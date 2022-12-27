ABC mourns the sudden passing of Dax Tejera(37)

I don't know if he was injected.
I read he died of a heart attack.
I also read somewhere on Twitter that ABC is part of Disney and that Disney had a vaccine mandate.I'm not sure about that.
Beloved father, husband and colleague Dax Tejera, executive producer of "The Week with George Stephanopoulos," died suddenly Friday, leaving the ABC family "shocked and hurt."
Source:
https://abcnews.go.com/WNT/video/abc-mourns-passing-dax-tejera-95801366
Mirrored - ImportantInformation1
