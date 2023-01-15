Our Leaders Are Running from the Truth as They Refuse to Address Excess Deaths – Neil Oliver

(Jan 14, 2023) "Excess deaths are rising all around us like flood water. In recent weeks, more people have died than during the height of the pandemic. They have not died of Covid-19..."
"Why no daily televised announcements of those deaths as we had with those attributed to COVID? I can guess." - Neil Oliver
Neil Oliver Live - GBN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ecwqyvhy_jo
Vigilant Fox: https://rumble.com/v25kxka-our-leaders-are-running-from-the-truth-as-they-refuse-to-address-the-excess.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.