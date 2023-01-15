Create New Account
Our Leaders Are Running from the Truth as They Refuse to Address Excess Deaths – Neil Oliver
(Jan 14, 2023) "Excess deaths are rising all around us like flood water. In recent weeks, more people have died than during the height of the pandemic. They have not died of Covid-19..."

"Why no daily televised announcements of those deaths as we had with those attributed to COVID? I can guess." - Neil Oliver


Neil Oliver Live - GBN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ecwqyvhy_jo


Vigilant Fox:  https://rumble.com/v25kxka-our-leaders-are-running-from-the-truth-as-they-refuse-to-address-the-excess.html

