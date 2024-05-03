Don't Talk to the Police [Creeper Criterion Collection]





Regent Law Professor James Duane gives viewers startling reasons why they should always exercise their 5th Amendment rights when questioned by government officials.





His best-selling book on the same subject, You Have the Right to Remain Innocent, can be found at https://www.alibris.com/booksearch?keyword=you+have+the+right+to+remain+innocent+&mtype=B&hs=Search





