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TRUDEAU BANS DISCRIMINATION LAWSUITS, DEMONIZES UNVACCINATED CANADIANS - TURDO PROPAGANDA
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260 views • September 03, 2021
mirrored from wtvideos
hztruthseeker channel
Turdo killed the elderly with the BS19 hoax, now she wants to kill the rest of us.
They faked their jab video here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vQ9Nxu8vn1Xj/
She and Sofie pretended to get jabbed to fool the Canadian pubic to go get a shot. Only thing is the population got the real death jab.
Link to why Turdo is a she here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/akYGN3uvXM0i/
Link to where Turdo got their families wealth here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q2H4IsE2n0Lj/
Link to Turdo promoting pedophilia here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/lAdSINL0c1b3/
Link to why Turdo wants an election here:https://www.bitchute.com/video/7mndZPWYxWXq/
Link to Turdo's bail in video (passed a bill where the govt can take your $ out of your bank account) https://www.bitchute.com/video/wr8ZBSmkGDni/
Link to this idiot trying to be eloquent lol: https://www.bitchute.com/video/J0jub6bnLprn/
Link to 4 faced Turdo : https://www.bitchute.com/video/IvgtlMHqXryY/
hztruthseeker channel
Turdo killed the elderly with the BS19 hoax, now she wants to kill the rest of us.
They faked their jab video here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vQ9Nxu8vn1Xj/
She and Sofie pretended to get jabbed to fool the Canadian pubic to go get a shot. Only thing is the population got the real death jab.
Link to why Turdo is a she here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/akYGN3uvXM0i/
Link to where Turdo got their families wealth here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q2H4IsE2n0Lj/
Link to Turdo promoting pedophilia here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/lAdSINL0c1b3/
Link to why Turdo wants an election here:https://www.bitchute.com/video/7mndZPWYxWXq/
Link to Turdo's bail in video (passed a bill where the govt can take your $ out of your bank account) https://www.bitchute.com/video/wr8ZBSmkGDni/
Link to this idiot trying to be eloquent lol: https://www.bitchute.com/video/J0jub6bnLprn/
Link to 4 faced Turdo : https://www.bitchute.com/video/IvgtlMHqXryY/
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