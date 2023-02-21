Tulsi Gabbard and Jordan Peterson: Despite all the challenges we face, within the heart of so many Americans is a deep-rooted belief in the goodness of our system and a genuine desire to serve.

With the right leadership, we can work towards the country our founders envisioned. Let us keep pushing for change and a brighter future.

https://rumble.com/v2a2jek-despite-all-the-challenges-we-face-there-is-hope.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=23









