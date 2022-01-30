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Is the Trucker Strike in Canada Real or Part of Their Plan? [29.01.2022]
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60 views • January 30, 2022
It's all been planned for centuries... The Satanist and their Servant are everywere...
Note: There was a demonstration mid 2020 in Copenhagen where all the mink farmers were all their minks were systematically killed, would come to Copenhagen in hundreds of tractors along with their 'network' of farmers, also in tractors in to the the Danish parliament... We waited for them in The Danish parliament where they suppose had to arrive and stop all trafic... Then we heard that they had all had been 'redirected' by the police to Langelinie.... And as the sweet friendly citizens they all were, the all drove to Langelinie...The Satanic Psyops are everywere... Links:Folketinget, Christiansborg, 1218 København K to Langelinie, Langeliniekaj 2, 2100 København
Google Maps: https://www.google.dk/maps/dir/Folketinget,+Christiansborg,+1218+K%C3%B8benhavn+K/Langelinie,+Langeliniekaj,+K%C3%B8benhavn/@55.687609,12.5731062,14z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m14!4m13!1m5!1m1!1s0x46525316edb0268b:0x287e05cc962a2417!2m2!1d12.5811504!2d55.6760765!1m5!1m1!1s0x465252ddcc85bfc7:0x572db1a17103da79!2m2!1d12.6002016!2d55.6993361!3e0?hl=da
Illuminati Cards: https://www.pinterest.com/roshniali1/illuminati-cards/
.Pdf: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=illuminati+cards+pdf&;t=h_&ia=web
Thursday 29 April 2021: The 1990s card game that ‘predicted’ 9/11, Donald Trump, Covid and the Capitol riot
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/illuminati-card-game-trump-covid-b1839470.html
Canadian Trucker Covoy Video: https://youtu.be/TZpZoTQAyrw
24,226 Views jan 29, 2022
Call For An Uprising
46.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/TZpZoTQAyrw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ_KZAsNDb8y2dkjHW98gVg
Note: There was a demonstration mid 2020 in Copenhagen where all the mink farmers were all their minks were systematically killed, would come to Copenhagen in hundreds of tractors along with their 'network' of farmers, also in tractors in to the the Danish parliament... We waited for them in The Danish parliament where they suppose had to arrive and stop all trafic... Then we heard that they had all had been 'redirected' by the police to Langelinie.... And as the sweet friendly citizens they all were, the all drove to Langelinie...The Satanic Psyops are everywere... Links:Folketinget, Christiansborg, 1218 København K to Langelinie, Langeliniekaj 2, 2100 København
Google Maps: https://www.google.dk/maps/dir/Folketinget,+Christiansborg,+1218+K%C3%B8benhavn+K/Langelinie,+Langeliniekaj,+K%C3%B8benhavn/@55.687609,12.5731062,14z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m14!4m13!1m5!1m1!1s0x46525316edb0268b:0x287e05cc962a2417!2m2!1d12.5811504!2d55.6760765!1m5!1m1!1s0x465252ddcc85bfc7:0x572db1a17103da79!2m2!1d12.6002016!2d55.6993361!3e0?hl=da
Illuminati Cards: https://www.pinterest.com/roshniali1/illuminati-cards/
.Pdf: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=illuminati+cards+pdf&;t=h_&ia=web
Thursday 29 April 2021: The 1990s card game that ‘predicted’ 9/11, Donald Trump, Covid and the Capitol riot
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/illuminati-card-game-trump-covid-b1839470.html
Canadian Trucker Covoy Video: https://youtu.be/TZpZoTQAyrw
24,226 Views jan 29, 2022
Call For An Uprising
46.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/TZpZoTQAyrw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ_KZAsNDb8y2dkjHW98gVg
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