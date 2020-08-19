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Elite Dangerous - Farming Encoded Materials at Jameson Crash Site
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28 views • August 19, 2020
If you've been building up your fortune in Elite Dangerous and found your favorite ship, you'll want to start engineering it to get the most out of it.
In this video, there's a crash site where CMDR Jameson met his untimely demise in his Cobra Mk III. This crash site is an easy place to farm encoded materials without having to worry about getting blown up.
The Jameson crash site is found on 1B of HIP 12099 at -54.3803, -50.3575 (longitude, latitude)
You can log out afterwards and log in right away to farm to your heart's content.
Note: I purchased this game. No sponsored or donated equipment or software has been provided in this video.
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In this video, there's a crash site where CMDR Jameson met his untimely demise in his Cobra Mk III. This crash site is an easy place to farm encoded materials without having to worry about getting blown up.
The Jameson crash site is found on 1B of HIP 12099 at -54.3803, -50.3575 (longitude, latitude)
You can log out afterwards and log in right away to farm to your heart's content.
Note: I purchased this game. No sponsored or donated equipment or software has been provided in this video.
SUPPORTING CHALLENGEYOURSELF.BLOG
If you'd like to support my work please head over to my Patreon or SubscribeStar pages:
https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=5696236
https://www.subscribestar.com/challengeyourself
FOLLOW CHALLENGEYOURSELF.BLOG
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChallengeYourselfblog-100962358137299
Twitter: https://twitter.com/challen18646532
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/challengeyourselfmb
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michaelbemiss/
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