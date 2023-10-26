Create New Account
Israel bombed and killed the wife and children of al-Jazeera journalist Wael Dahdouh in a targeted strike on a shelter house they had fled to
While covering the aggression on Gaza, Israel bombed and killed the wife, son & daughter of al-Jazeera journalist Wael Dahdouh in a targeted strike on a shelter house they had fled to. No words left!

Blinken Told Qatar To 'Tone Down' Al Jazeera's Biased Anti-Israel Coverage:

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/blinken-told-qatar-govt-tone-down-al-jazeeras-biased-anti-israel-coverage

