Israel bombed and killed the wife and children of al-Jazeera journalist Wael Dahdouh in a targeted strike on a shelter house they had fled to

While covering the aggression on Gaza, Israel bombed and killed the wife, son & daughter of al-Jazeera journalist Wael Dahdouh in a targeted strike on a shelter house they had fled to. No words left!
Source @KevorkAlmassian
Further Info:
Blinken Told Qatar To 'Tone Down' Al Jazeera's Biased Anti-Israel Coverage:
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/blinken-told-qatar-govt-tone-down-al-jazeeras-biased-anti-israel-coverage
