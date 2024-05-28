Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
VAERS: WITH CATASTROPHIC DAMAGE FROM JAB 1, WILL SHE TRY JAB #2?
channel image
The Prisoner
9116 Subscribers
Shop now
328 views
Published Yesterday

It's almost like it's a game they're playing. Except the penalty for losing the game is your health and very likely your life. Could you imagine if she was your friend? Imagine if you brought up the jabs to her. She'd be like the rest and tell you "it's not the time and place. Shut up! ...Antivaxxer!"

This case:

https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D393F244

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
vaccinevaerscovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket