THE ANTI GRAVITY LUNCH BOX

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Anti-Gravity Lunchbox A lunchbox that makes your sandwich float gently in front of you while you eat, so you never have to hold it. It also slowly rotates the sandwich so you get the perfect bite every time. Comes with a “crumb containment field.”
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