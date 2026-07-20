St. Pete Weeping Cops Are in Force ~ They love Giving Out Tickets ~

In today's discussion, we will talk about the crooked behaviors of the St. Pete police force against the homeless and others they can't control. We will talk about an obvious illegal stake-out by a unmarked car and fellow cop car, in ordered to catch some homeless trying to get out of the rain on the HHS patio and give them trespass tickets.





References:

- St. Pete CSX railroad tracks haven for alcoholism, drug use and homeless camps

https://rumble.com/v4a7tb-st.-pete-csx-railroad-tracks-haven-for-alcoholism-drug-use-and-homeless-cam.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=c391c17d-0f74-4d61-b523-c7bbad040bd8

- St. Pete cracks down on homeless

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KPkWPULiM9c&pp=ygUjc3QuIHBldGUgcG9saWNlIGhhcmFzcyB0aGUgaG9tZWxlc3M%3D

- St. Pete homeless man paralyzed after riding unrestrained in police van

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H7n5r-zo7C8



