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Episode 3 - What has Triggered US & How we Transcended it with Carmen & Diane
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2 views • February 09, 2021
* JOIN OUR FREE TRUTH TRIBE: bit.ly/InnerTruthTribe
* JOIN OUR EXCLUSIVE ACTION TAKERS & CHANGE MAKERS GROUP: https://bit.ly/SSActionTakers
* Diane's website: www.dianekazer.com
* Killer Breasts Book: https://www.dianekazer.com/killer-breasts
* Explant Solution: https://www.overcomingbreastimplantillness.com
* Diane’s Detox Program: www.warriordetox.com
* Carmen Hunter Health - https://carmenhunterhealth.com/
* Health Coaches can follow Carmen here - https://carmen-hunter-health.mn.co/
* Health Coach Mentorship and Mastery Program - https://learn.instituteforfunctionalhealthcoaching.com/hcmm
Join Carmen Hunter and Diane Kazer as they discuss their personal triggers and how they transcended them (ours is both when someone says 'YOU'RE TOO MUCH'...listen in as we dive into how we handle it now and how it's taught us to embrace our power vs shrink and play small to fit others insecurities.
HERE ARE THE TOPICS WE ADDRESS:
*Whats my intention...In what I am speaking right now? Are you seeking to help others, people please or self soothe?
*How to react when you’re triggered to ignite empowerment
*How to respond (calmly) vs react (angrily).
*Your triggers are teachers - how to find the treasures in yours
*BONUS: Diane’s 12 step system to move from repeat patterns of self sabotage and suffering to Sovereignty
*BONUS: Carmen’s How to have a Successful Doctors Appointment
You can find these Bonuses in our ACTION TAKERS membership group (linked above)
* JOIN OUR EXCLUSIVE ACTION TAKERS & CHANGE MAKERS GROUP: https://bit.ly/SSActionTakers
* Diane's website: www.dianekazer.com
* Killer Breasts Book: https://www.dianekazer.com/killer-breasts
* Explant Solution: https://www.overcomingbreastimplantillness.com
* Diane’s Detox Program: www.warriordetox.com
* Carmen Hunter Health - https://carmenhunterhealth.com/
* Health Coaches can follow Carmen here - https://carmen-hunter-health.mn.co/
* Health Coach Mentorship and Mastery Program - https://learn.instituteforfunctionalhealthcoaching.com/hcmm
Join Carmen Hunter and Diane Kazer as they discuss their personal triggers and how they transcended them (ours is both when someone says 'YOU'RE TOO MUCH'...listen in as we dive into how we handle it now and how it's taught us to embrace our power vs shrink and play small to fit others insecurities.
HERE ARE THE TOPICS WE ADDRESS:
*Whats my intention...In what I am speaking right now? Are you seeking to help others, people please or self soothe?
*How to react when you’re triggered to ignite empowerment
*How to respond (calmly) vs react (angrily).
*Your triggers are teachers - how to find the treasures in yours
*BONUS: Diane’s 12 step system to move from repeat patterns of self sabotage and suffering to Sovereignty
*BONUS: Carmen’s How to have a Successful Doctors Appointment
You can find these Bonuses in our ACTION TAKERS membership group (linked above)
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