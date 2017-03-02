[Mar 2, 2017] Biblical Cosmology - Theologians Gone Wild Part 1: Is the Bible a Flat Earth Book? (25.5K views on YouTube)

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This is part 1 in a new series of videos I'm putting together regarding the stark contrast in the various views "bible scholars" have concerning the shape and nature of our world and its place in the cosmos. The full length version of the clips I used here can be seen in the following links:
United in Torah panel discussion: https://youtu.be/6G2NDwSBJQQ
5 Reasons Why the Earth is NOT FLAT: https://youtu.be/v2wFYCUp3F8
Amsterdam Flat Earth Conference Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/bd067db3-5f1d-438c-82db-0fa746cd5df8
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
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geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy