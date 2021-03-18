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Dr Fauci vs Dr Lavine - Should Children Get Vaccinated? | March 2021
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90 views • March 18, 2021
PLEASE SHARE THIS - SEE THIS POST ▶▶https://dryburgh.com/should-children-get-vaccinated/
Anthony Fauci clipped from 10 Tampa Bay "Dr. Fauci on timeline for vaccinating kids against COVID-19"(18 March, 2021).
Jennie Lavine clipped from BMJ "Is Zero Covid possible?"(11 March, 2021).
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Anthony Fauci clipped from 10 Tampa Bay "Dr. Fauci on timeline for vaccinating kids against COVID-19"(18 March, 2021).
Jennie Lavine clipped from BMJ "Is Zero Covid possible?"(11 March, 2021).
Telegram Channel
▶https://t.me/dryburgh
Join me on Minds
▶https://www.minds.com/dryburgh/
Follow me on Odysee! (A pretty LBRY.tv front-end)
▶https://odysee.com/$/invite/@dryburgh:7
Blog Posts to Your Inbox
▶https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/
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