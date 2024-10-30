© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥🔥Alex Jones: ATOM BOMB On PHARMA Imminent With Trump Victory & Release Of 10 Million Vaccine Records From Sealed Database! Can We Trust This? 🔥🔥
66 views • 6 months ago
Alex Jones dropped a MASSIVE bombshell in his latest interview with Del Bigtree!
It has been reported that Donald Trump has agreed to open government vaccine records (previously sealed) which would blow the lid off of the 100 year PHARMA narrative regarding vaccines. The SAFE AND EFFECTIVE lie will be obliterated if this happens and the door to corporate liability for vaccine injury and death OPENED.
It is a game changer and a HUGE development. But can we trust Trump to follow through?
Eyes Wide Open.
Wise As Serpents & Gentle As Doves.
Verify Then Trust.
This should be the posture and demeanor of every American post COVID and the Lockdown/Vaccine Democide, especially as we prepare to re-elect the politicians and political factions who did this to us in the first place.
The authors of the worst tyranny America has ever endured are BACK in power and it seems as if our collective minds have been WIPED of the previous and ongoing atrocities stemming from the COVID response policies implemented by both Trump and Biden administrations.
While these developments are GOOD and a signal that a great cultural shift is occurring, we must wait for the receipts from politicians before we celebrate ANY victories.
A great battle for TRUTH will define 2025 along with new crisis operations and we must be ready to discern and hold our elected leaders accountable after they assume their power.
We discuss this and more today on the SJ Show!
Watch HERE ———>
Shannon’s Top Headlines:
Tuesday, October 29
Southwest Idaho Health District Board Pulls COVID Vaccines From Its Clinics:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bp-southwest-idaho-health-district-pulls-covid-vaccines/?utm_source=x&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=defender&utm_id=20241028
Judge Rules Bill Gates Must Face Vaccine-Injured in Netherlands Court
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bill-gates-covid-vaccine-lawsuit-netherlands/?utm_source=x&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=defender&utm_id=20241028
Russia in talks with BRICS over precious metals exchange:
https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/russia-talks-with-brics-over-precious-metals-exchange-2024-10-24/
Pfizer Batch Code Starting with"E" Means "Everyone is Potentially at Risk"
https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/pfizer-batch-code-starting-withe?r=14jb45&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&triedRedirect=true
Elon Musk promoting his brain chip company Neuralink:
https://x.com/MarioNawfal/status/1850129768366104863
SJ Show Notes
Vote NO on Prop 1 In New York:
https://www.protectkidsny.com
Sign the petition to urge Trump to address vaccine safety issues:
www.makeamericanhealthyagain.vote
