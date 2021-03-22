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TruNews - March 22, 2021 (MIRROR)
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130 views • March 23, 2021
Mar 22, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
"FRANKLIN GRAHAM: JESUS WOULD BE VACCINATED FOR COVID-19"
Today on TRUNEWS, the team exposes ‘Evangelical’ church leaders and their current endorsement of pro-abortion COVID vaccines. In particular, TRUNEWS looks directly at the comments of Franklin Graham saying that Jesus would endorse the Coronavirus jab. We also look at the Samaritan’s Purse connection to prominent members of the Church of Scientology.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (3/22/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/franklin-graham-jesus-would-be-vaccinated-for-covid-19
Courtesy of TruNews
"FRANKLIN GRAHAM: JESUS WOULD BE VACCINATED FOR COVID-19"
Today on TRUNEWS, the team exposes ‘Evangelical’ church leaders and their current endorsement of pro-abortion COVID vaccines. In particular, TRUNEWS looks directly at the comments of Franklin Graham saying that Jesus would endorse the Coronavirus jab. We also look at the Samaritan’s Purse connection to prominent members of the Church of Scientology.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (3/22/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/franklin-graham-jesus-would-be-vaccinated-for-covid-19
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