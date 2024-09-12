Government Programs Spraying Toxic Chemicals, Heavy Metals, Graphene Oxide w/ Reinette Senum

Sign up for my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.comShow more





Former Mayor and Gubernatorial candidate, Reinette Senum, returns to the program to discuss her efforts with the Save our Skies efforts. This organization does the detailed research and activism needed to stop the toxic spraying in our skies. She details how you can distinguish a true chemtrail from regular exhaust. She also explains how you to can get involved. Learn more at https://www.saveourskies.org/ - Follow Reinette at https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/





