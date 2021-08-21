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MOTHER CRASHES #PORTLAND PRESS CONFERENCE
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60 views • August 21, 2021
MOTHER CRASHES PORTLAND PRESS CONFERENCE
The mother and her children who were attacked at Pastor Artur Pawlowski of Street Church Calgary passionately expressed her hurt and pain of the local media of Portland rejecting her truthful story while condemning proud boys, while defending Antifa behaviors
The mother and her children who were attacked at Pastor Artur Pawlowski of Street Church Calgary passionately expressed her hurt and pain of the local media of Portland rejecting her truthful story while condemning proud boys, while defending Antifa behaviors
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