"The vaccinated are legal property of the patent holder", says Spanish doctor

Spanish physician Dr. Chinda Brandolino explains that according to a Supreme Court ruling from 2013 a person whose DNA has been modified is patented and in fact property of the patent holder of that DNA modification technology. Furthermore, they are considered trans-human meaning that existing human rights do not apply to them.
