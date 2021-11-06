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Protests against vaccine mandates and pandemic laws in Melbourne -- 2021.11.06
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110 views • November 06, 2021
Thousands of protesters have descended on Melbourne’s CBD in a demonstration against the Victorian government's pandemic legislation.
There are two rallies are taking place, with the larger movement involving more than 1,000 people, who are marching down Bourke Street to Parliament House.
The crowd is taking a stand against new laws, which will come into force after December 15, giving Premier Daniel Andrews authority to declare a pandemic and the health minister the role of making public health orders.
Police are monitoring the situation and are moving people on if they are blocking traffic.
Protests are legal again in the state after a ban on gatherings was lifted when restrictions eased.
Sky News Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jzl5h7l2j1I
There are two rallies are taking place, with the larger movement involving more than 1,000 people, who are marching down Bourke Street to Parliament House.
The crowd is taking a stand against new laws, which will come into force after December 15, giving Premier Daniel Andrews authority to declare a pandemic and the health minister the role of making public health orders.
Police are monitoring the situation and are moving people on if they are blocking traffic.
Protests are legal again in the state after a ban on gatherings was lifted when restrictions eased.
Sky News Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jzl5h7l2j1I
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