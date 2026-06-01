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Iran LEGO casts Trump as Antichrist, Musk as False Prophet & Four Horsemen
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Iranian LEGO-style cartoon casts Trump as Antichrist

The new video pulls no punches, showing Donald Trump "in the tower with the Bible in his hand, calling himself the chosen while he's building his brand."

Behind him stands Elon Musk, portrayed as the False Prophet "in the background, feeding him the script.”

🎵 “Yeah, the Devil's got a grip," go the lyrics.

Then come the Four Horsemen:

👉 Netanyahu rides the Red Horse, with "blood in the saddle."

👉 Palantir’s Peter Thiel as the Black Horseman, "counting black coins while the market's all rattled."

👉 RFK Jr. is the Pale Horseman, spreading "a world that's turning grey."

👉 UK's King Charles prances as the White Horseman, "smiling while the Kingdom decays."
🎵 “All four horsemen better STFU,” the rap song chants repeatedly…
The symbolism is impossible to miss: apocalyptic elites, power brokers, kings, billionaires, and politicians, all marching the world to the brink.
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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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