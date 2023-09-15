Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2023/09/15/sn1305-frustrating-the-opposition-wild-to-mild-cringe-climate/





Audio Podcast: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2023/09/14/frustrating-the-opposition-wild-to-mild-cringe-climate





The world is increasingly being gripped by chaos and insanity. At this point, as the unraveling continues, I think everyone’s trying to make it make sense, and we’re no different. Dissecting the plans of our adversaries is one thing, but experiencing it is something else.





The world is indeed waking up to the ongoing travesties committed against them, but forming a dialogue addressing them and ultimately overcoming them escapes us all. The same way we find time to monitor the madness, we have to begin to refocus our attention towards our means of survival and success.





We’re venturing into the depth of depravity in this transmission. The threat of COVID seems miniscule compared to what they’re marching us towards. Combined with the army of less fortunate souls willing to do what it takes, our odds seem slim. It’s only in the recognition of such adversity that a miracle can occur.





Become An Exclusive Member: https://www.ko-fi.com/noizce

Website: http://factionsoffreedom.jimdo.com/

Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra

Discord: https://discord.gg/CQPXes3T

Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction

Email: [email protected]