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NO BODY – NO MINISTRY Part 1: Dying Healthy
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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43 views • August 01, 2022

God has outlined a maintenance program, which if properly followed, will allow you to live a long, healthy and productive life in the Kingdom of God. This begs the question. How do you want to die? Sick like most people or healthy like Moses?

The aging process can be slowed down through a good diet, adding supplements and exercising faithfully. However, there comes a time when the physical body will die from what the doctors call "natural causes." Most people make plans for retirement but not for aging.

Major diseases like cancer, diabetes, and coronary problems begin to form in your youth. Growing old is a fact of life but only you can determine if you will die healthy. Jesus commissioned every Christian to go and share the gospel, but in order to do that, you need a healthy physical body.

You simply can't perform any type of ministry without a body and you are certainly more effective on your feet than lying on a sick bed. Unless you're the rare specimen that has an especially strong constitution, living a long and healthy life requires a maintenance plan. Be sure to make the right choice.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2017/RLJ-1623.pdf

NO BODY – NO MINISTRY
Part 1: Dying Healthy

RLJ-1623 -- OCTOBER 29, 2017

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

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