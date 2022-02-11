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Preventive Use of Ivermectin Reduced COVID Mortality by 90%, Study Found
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503 views • February 11, 2022
RealNewsChannel.com

The Defenfer reports A peer-reviewed study published last month found the prophylactic use of ivermectin reduced COVID mortality by 90% among more than 223,000 study participants in a town in Southern Brazil.

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