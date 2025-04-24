© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Peak insanity: UK approves new measures to "Dim the sun" using Stratospheric Aerosol Injections (SAI's).
What's even crazier- They admit that we are already COOLING the earth inadvertently... by burning fossil fuels?!?
Further Info:UK To Greenlight Experiments To "Dim The Sun" In Bid To Stop Global Warming:
https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/uk-greenlight-experiments-dim-sun-bid-stop-global-warming
