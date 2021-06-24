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THEY ARE COMING FOR THE PEOPLE WHO KNOW BETTER THAN TO TAKE THE VACCINE (LET THE BRAINWASHING BEGIN)
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510 views • June 24, 2021
Here it comes get ready if you have not been vaccinated. They are already starting the brainwashing against us.
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