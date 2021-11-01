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What have we become as we have been overtaken by a creeping mind control system - it will only get worse!
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40 views • November 01, 2021
It's a damning indictment on humanity and how we have not seen the dangers and destruction of families and relationships, how the mobile phone has become out friend!
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