7 Seals of Revelations Part 1: The Scroll and the Lamb

Rev 5:6 And I beheld, and, lo, in the midst of the throne and of the four living creatures, and in the midst of the elders, stood a Lamb as it had been slain, having seven horns and seven eyes, which are the seven Ruachoth of Elohiym sent forth into all the earth. Rev 5:7 And he came and took the cepher out of the right hand of him that sat upon the throne. Rev 5:8 And when he had taken the cepher, the four living creatures and four and twenty elders fell down before the Lamb, having everyone of them kithara, and golden vials full of odors, which are the prayers of the qodeshiym. Rev 5:9 And they sung a new song, saying, You are worthy to take the cepher, and to open the seals thereof: for you were slain, and have redeemed us to Elohiym by your blood out of every kindred, and tongue, and people, and nation; Rev 5:10 And have made us unto our Elohiym kings and priests: and we shall reign on the earth. Rev 5:11 And I beheld, and I heard the voice of many angels round about the throne and the living creatures and the elders: and the number of them was ten thousand times ten thousand, and thousands of thousands;

