EntertheStars: A fishing trip + Between the MSM Headlines! [15.06.2022]

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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-> Join me on my Ozark DriveNfish w/ Subscriber Eli'Rise Against' MusicVid Smackcine Ritual, Ozark Drive-N-fish w/ Eli & Btwn the Headlines

Rise Against Smackcine Ritual Music Vid shows Artemis Arrow piercing the chest of children,

Links:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HIu6u41-auY

https://fox4kc.com/weather/evergy-to-take-control-of-some-thermostats-monday/

https://www.dovepress.com/a-comprehensive-literature-review-of-jak-inhibitors-in-treatment-of-al-peer-reviewed-fulltext-article-CCID#:~:text=JAK%20inhibitors%20block%20the%20T,hair%20loss%20in%20AA%20patients.

https://electrek.co/2018/09/10/tesla-vehicle-fire-junkyard/

https://www.autospies.com/news/Tesla-Model-S-Catches-Fire-3-Weeks-After-Arriving-At-Junkyard-110072/

https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/stranger-things-fan-goes-viral-180000361.html

https://snipboard.io/bayXs3.jpg





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EntertheStars

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https://www.youtube.com/c/Enterthe5t4rzEnterthestars