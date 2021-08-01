Former Pfizer Employee: 'This Shot Is a Test to See How Much We Can Inject Into You Before You Die' [31.07.2021]

DO NOT GET THE COMING GRAPHENE OXIDE BOOSTER THIS FALL IF YOU CARE TO LIVEEstimates are between 4-14 months to see the full effects of what this injection containing GRAPHENE OXIDE is going to do to the vaccinated.A former Pfizer employee has openly admitted that this injection has been disguised as a Covid19 vaccine with the intention of seeing just how long it takes to actually kill the vaccinated.The coming BOOSTER this Fall is designed to increase the deadly spiked proteins in the blood stream to form clots faster and to kill off the human host.A Booster will then be announced every 6 months until the population is reduced to 500 million which the Elite say is then sustainable.Underground SMART CITIES are already being planned and are being tested in Saudi Arabia. This video will be coming out next.wil paranormal44226 subscribersRUMBLE LINK for those unable to properly view this video on BitChute.