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DR. PABLO CAMPRA ON THE WEIRD ELEMENTS HE SAW IN VACCINATION VIALS
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172 views • November 21, 2021
DR. PABLO CAMPRA ON THE WEIRD ELEMENTS HE SAW IN VACCINATION VIALS
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Dr. Pablo Campra on the weird elements he saw in vaccination vials https://rumble.com/vpjzcq-dr.-pablo-campra-on-the-weird-elements-he-saw-in-vaccination-vials.html
Quote: "More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/11/graphene-morgellons.html Dr. Pablo Campra talks about the strange objects he found in the vaccination vials and hypothesizes what they might be. Excerpt from the interview conducted by Pedro Rosillo (El Arconte TV). If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city "
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Mirror. Source
Dr. Pablo Campra on the weird elements he saw in vaccination vials https://rumble.com/vpjzcq-dr.-pablo-campra-on-the-weird-elements-he-saw-in-vaccination-vials.html
Quote: "More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/11/graphene-morgellons.html Dr. Pablo Campra talks about the strange objects he found in the vaccination vials and hypothesizes what they might be. Excerpt from the interview conducted by Pedro Rosillo (El Arconte TV). If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city "
-
Oversight needed, US Federal Law Enforcement, disposition matrix, gov. harassment and asset seizure https://is.gd/nTQsa2 ~ Blackb3rry Clu3s on Brighteon https://is.gd/JzGhgi
Dr. David Martin speech at Wise Traditions Conference ~ November 5th 2021 https://is.gd/xRYJYo
Dr. David Martin: COVID treasonous acts ~ Published November 4th 2021 https://is.gd/cUQrBW
Body Organs Of Over 18,000 Syrian Children Sold in Six Years https://is.gd/u4QfeK
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