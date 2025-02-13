Dune 2, Casting Couch, Church of Satan, Conservative Comedians, Trump Punks Voters

CTB 2025-02-12 Dune 2

Topic list:

* How to get banned on Johnny’s show.

* The plot of “Dune 2” written by not-so “Bene” “Gesserit”; does it prove Johnny’s eschatology?

* How Dune 2 SHOULD’VE ended.

* The Casting Couch.

* The “Church of Satan”.

* Hollywood men in dresses: here’s why.

* Roman Catholic Frank Herbert’s “Dune” is done yet again by Roman Catholic Denis Villeneuve.

* Is Rome-flix’s black Rambo worth a watch?

* What is the creative force behind “S. Craig Zahler”?

* Is Chris Hemsworth (as an actor, not personally) too inspiring for Hollywood?

* The Bene Gesserit Inception of Jewish Catholic convert Shia LaBeouf.

* A message for all those living a lie.

* The jesuits of MLB: a Jesuit-trained Jew footnote.

* Revisiting the Andrew Tate of women comediennes.

* “ZIONIST PLOT!!!”

* Tim Dillon: the gay Catholic Hobbit to Austin—“There and back again.”

* Goldman SACKS jesuit Steve Bannon “avoids prison” with private border wall scam.

* Leonard Ulrich, “crypto currency”, Donald Trump punks his voters.

