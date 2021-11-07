Del Bigtree - Emmy Award Winning Producer from The Doctors

Del Bigtree was a well-loved producer on the TV show The Doctors. He was so well loved at the show, and well known for his ability to problem-solve while remaining calm and collected, that the show did an entire segment about him. Although the show was nominated for an Emmy award on other occasions, the only time they actually won was when Del was a producer. It has been falsely reported that Del did not win an Emmy for his work as a producer on the doctors, but as you can see in this video, Del did, indeed, win an Emmy award as a producer. In addition to that, the Doctors never won another Emmy since Del's departure from the show. Click here for a list of Emmy winners: