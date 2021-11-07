© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree - Emmy Award Winning Producer from The Doctors
Follow
0
Share
Report
51 views • November 07, 2021
Del Bigtree was a well-loved producer on the TV show The Doctors. He was so well loved at the show, and well known for his ability to problem-solve while remaining calm and collected, that the show did an entire segment about him. Although the show was nominated for an Emmy award on other occasions, the only time they actually won was when Del was a producer. It has been falsely reported that Del did not win an Emmy for his work as a producer on the doctors, but as you can see in this video, Del did, indeed, win an Emmy award as a producer. In addition to that, the Doctors never won another Emmy since Del's departure from the show. Click here for a list of Emmy winners:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daytime_Emmy_Award_for_Outstanding_Talk_Show_Informative#cite_note-HR_2010_Winner-5
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daytime_Emmy_Award_for_Outstanding_Talk_Show_Informative#cite_note-HR_2010_Winner-5
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.