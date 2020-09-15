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It's Just A Mask ..... It's Just A Vaccine ..... It's Just A Chip
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57 views • September 15, 2020
Narrative from a letter that outlines how quickly the USA has become a near obedient socialist state. How fear gripped the entire nation allowing measures that removed all personal freedoms to be embraced for the 'common good'. It is just a mask ...... what next?? It is just contact tracing, It is just voluntary quarantine, It is just forced quarantine, It is just a vaccine. It is just a chip that tracks your every move. It is just a forced vaccine for the common good.
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