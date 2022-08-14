Faith & Liberty #31 - We Will All Be There - w/ Alex Cargill

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Faith & Liberty #31 - Streamed live on Mar 17th, 2022.
Worldwide protests for over a year. Lucky number 7 comes, and we will all be there. 'There' for our special guest tonight, Alex Cargill, is a return to Ottawa, and we got some updates on what he's up to.
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Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
https://faithandliberty.ca/