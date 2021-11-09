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Dr. Fauci of the CDC Appears Confused About the Protection Provided by Wearing Masks
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429 views • November 09, 2021
Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses with various media the wearing of masks, the types of masks, and other aspects of masks over time. It appears he was often confused or mistaken about the science he was promoting. Or perhaps his knowledge was changing as he became more informed over time.
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