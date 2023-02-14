Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Eric Metaxas Interviews Rabbi Schneider
40 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Donate

Discovering the Jewish Jesus


Feb 2, 2023

In this special interview, Eric Metaxas sits down with Rabbi Kirt Schneider to discuss the Jewish faith and its separation from Christianity. Rabbi shares his experience finding Jesus and discusses the importance of understanding Messianic Prophecy. (Interview recorded by Eric Metaxas show and used with permission.)


***** ORDER THE BOOK: Messianic Prophecy Revealed: https://djj.show/qxu


**********************************************

**** FIND JESUS **** https://djj.show/YTFindJesus

**** BECOME A MONTHLY PARTNER **** https://djj.show/tae

**** DONATE *** https://djj.show/2y3

**** VISIT*** The Eric Metaxas Show: https://metaxastalk.com/

**********************************************


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfixmnNfbVI


Keywords
testimonychristianreligionvisionswrestlingeric metaxasmessianic prophecyblood atonementpsychiatric warddiscovering the jewish jesusrabbi schneiderfinding jesusjewish faithseparation from christianitydeprogrammer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket