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The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
November 16, 2022
Today on The Right Dissident, filmmaker Nicholas Stumphauzer fills in for Dalton and talks stonks, FTX filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy after stealing $10 BILLION DOLLARS and crashing the entire crypto market, child trafficking, Sean Penn giving Zelensky his Oscar, and MUCH MORE!
Sponsors:
www.magbreakthrough.com/dalton
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T.me/DaltonClod
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https://truthsocial.com/@DaltonClodfelter
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1v0sqs-crypto-crashed-ftx-goes-bankrupt-should-have-seen-this-coming.html