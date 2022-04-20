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Jesus Directs Our Narrow Paths
Proverbs 20:24 (NIV)
24 A person’s steps are directed by the Lord.
How then can anyone understand their own way?
Proverbs Club Commentary
Jesus directs our narrow path,
possibly because we cannot fathom it.
All other paths cannot be perceived,
and end in sorrow.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yk8pph7m
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