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FLASHBACK | Medical Mafia: hospitals are maxed w/dying C19 victims, staff dances in empty halls
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
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57 views • August 01, 2023

THREAD: Remember when they cancelled millions of cancer screening appointments, leading to a significant increase in avoidable cancer deaths, while they performed ridiculous dance routines instead?


THREAD by Dr Simon Goddek (see link below to entire thread)

"Let me show you 1-20 more pieces of evidence proving that Covid was a big hoax.⬇️"


#1. Remember when being symptomless was considered one of the symptoms? The lie that one could be asymptotically ill, along with fraudulent PCR tests, only made this plandemic possible. Either you are sick, or you aren't; being healthy was not a symptom of illness until 2020.


#2. Remember when the CCP 🇨🇳 released CCTV recordings showing people collapsing on the street like sacks of rice, catching themselves with their hands just before impact, and then shaking spasmodically? They said it was one of the Covid symptoms and nobody ever questioned it.


#3. Remember when Big Pharma shills like @PeterHotez

 told us that Ivermectin was horse paste and potentially harmful? It turns out, it could have saved millions of lives. Their true intention to mislead the general public needs to be criminally investigated.


#4. Remember when they separated cashiers and customers with large Plexiglass screens, yet the cashier touched all the products the customer then took home?


#5. Remember when they told us that eating while seated in a restaurant would be safe, but a simple walk to the restroom could potentially be lethal and thus required wearing a face diaper?


#6. Remember when the flu totally disappeared in 2021, and they said it was simply because Covid was more transmissive? There's nothing simple about eradicating influenza from 100+ countries in just 28 days.


#7. Remember when activities such as jogging alone at the beach, reading a book on a park bench, or taking a walk after 8 pm were considered threats to public health, but staying inside, avoiding the sun, and eating delivery fast food were not?


#8. Remember when you were considered a social menace if you walked in the opposite direction of the arrows in supermarkets? I still haven't completely understood the logic behind it, and I wonder how many lives have been spared by this measure.


#9. Remember when public health officials and politicians, such as Bill deBlasio, tried to lure people into getting vaccinated with unhealthy things like doughnuts and fast food? Inflammatory 'food' plus clot shots - what could possibly go wrong?


#12. Remember when 'public health experts' such as Dr Leana Wen asserted that the vaccines worked, yet claimed that the unvaccinated still posed a threat to the vaccinated?


and so on: https://twitter.com/goddeketal/status/1686146653818949633?s=20



Keywords
population controlbioweaponcovidplandemicpandemic hoaxexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries
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