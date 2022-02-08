UK: "Freedom Convoy" rolls through London amid anti-COVID mandate protest

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Protesters could be seen driving around the city in personal automobiles, while many were clad in banners and flags promoting various social causes, including anti-vaccination mandate anti-police-bill movements.
One protester, Fin, a member of the traveller community, spoke out against parts of the England and Wales Police Bill which opponents accuse of criminalising nomadic lifestyles.
"I want to be able to have the free right to move and work, because if I can't move I can't work. And then I'm stuck somewhere and I can't be part of society," he said.
Despite some brief tensions with police, the protest remained relatively peaceful.
#FreedomConvoy #London #UkTruckers