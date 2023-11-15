Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai on his system concept of Truth, Freedom, Health & how it is similar to Ayurveda
Everything in the world is a system and these systems are interconnected. Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai draws upon the Ayurvedic concepts of Pitta, Vata, and Kapa and shows how they relate to their modern equivalents Truth, Freedom, & Health.
