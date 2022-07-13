Biden Goes Begging: To Offer Saudis Bombs For Oil

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report
President Biden's trip next week to a Saudi Arabia, that not long ago he referred to as a "pariah state," demonstrates just how desperate his Administration is to save the sinking ship of the US economy. Officials are now floating the idea of approving "offensive" weapons to the Saudis as Biden prepares to grovel for more oil. Also today: Iran sending drones to Russia? Really Jake? Finally: Congress adds a few billion to Biden's military funding request. Business as usual for the Beltway bandits.