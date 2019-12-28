© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Healing Infected Boils with Colloidal Silver and a Clay Poultice
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
240 views • December 28, 2019
This simple trick for healing infected boils with colloidal silver and a clay poultice is extremely effective. The Bentonite clay gently draws the infected material (pus) from the boil, while the colloidal silver you’ve mixed with the clay (see the video) kills the staph and other bacteria present, in order to heal the infection. Much to the chagrin of my doctor, I was able to avoid a painful lancing of an infected boil by using this very simple and effective method. Here’s how simple it is to make your own colloidal silver and clay poultice for infected boils.
After you've seen the video, be sure to get your FREE 7-part mini-course in successful colloidal silver usage, by going to www.TheSilverEdge.com and opting-in to receive our weekly colloidal silver updates.
After you've seen the video, be sure to get your FREE 7-part mini-course in successful colloidal silver usage, by going to www.TheSilverEdge.com and opting-in to receive our weekly colloidal silver updates.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.