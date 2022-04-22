Jason Miller Points Out That Section 230 Must Be Reformed

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04/20/2022 GETTR CEO Jason Miller points out at an interview with Newsmax, that Section 230 must be reformed if social media platforms intend to continue having the immunity. Elon Musk declares he will restore free speech once taking over Twitter.