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** BREAKING! False Flag Incoming to Arizona’s 2020 Election Fraud Audit ** Bruce/Prather – 07/May/2021
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502 views • May 08, 2021
** BREAKING! False Flag Incoming to Arizona’s 2020 Election Fraud Audit ** Bruce/Prather – 07/May/2021
- Forbidden Knowledge, Alexandra Bruce – 07/May/2021
- Video & Article: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/ff-incoming-in-az/
-- As predicted at AZ AUDIT, BLANTIFA, the FSB-FBI, & DEEP-STATE DOJ are on scene & preparing to instigate another False Flag to save their failing election conspiracy! The military punishes non-vaxers & cops are fired for calling out terrorists. Here's what to do:
Jeffrey Prather is back with a full report on the audit in Maricopa County, Arizona.
He warns that because the election fraud is unraveling, there is a high probability of a false flag attack instigated by the DOJ and executed by BLM/Antifa (“Blantifa”) and covered-up by the FBI very soon.
As we saw last year, with expensive hotel rooms being occupied in Washington DC by Blantifa, the same is now happening in Phoenix, where they’ve occupied hotels for the past 3 weeks. He’s almost certain that they will be inserted to create a crisis situation.
He reminds us to understand the fight: It is 5th generational warfare, it’s primarily informational. People do get killed and it can go kinetic but that’s not the primary means of warfare.
“649 watched [Biden’s] speech [on YouTube]. 2,000 – not 1,000 – gave it a thumbs-down. So how they got here is by controlling the media, the vectors of communication, so they are confusing the vectors of communication with their popularity. And everywhere, we see consistently, from the NBA, from the Oscars, from the news, from the TV shows, it is all collapsing. It is all collapsing around them. How are they going to ever hold this? Well, they’re going to have to have more crisis…
“I’m not saying we’re winning, yet but I’m not saying they’re winning, either. They are collapsing, they are crumbling.”
Keywords
current eventsdemocratsfalse flagpoliticaldeep statearizonaunnwobidensorosshadow governmentbruceforbidden knowledgeauditmaricopa countyprather
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